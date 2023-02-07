Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Remember Raveena Tandon's powerful performance in 'Satta'? The film today completed two decades.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Raveena took to Twitter and marked the 20th anniversary of the film.

Also Read | Akelli: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares a Sneak Peek From The Sets Of Her Upcoming Project.

She dropped the film's poster and wrote, "2003. 7 th feb."

Netizens became nostalgic after seeing Raveena's post.

Also Read | Dexter Season 2: Micheal C Hall’s Thriller Drama Renewed at Showtime For a Brand New Season.

"It's one of your best movies," a social media user commented.

"How time flies! Love this film," another one wrote.

In 'Satta', Raveena played the role of a woman who enters politics after her politician husband is sent to jail on charges of murder.

Atul Kulkarni and Govind Namdev also featured in the hit film.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Raveena, who was recently conferred with Padma Shri, will be seen rekindling her on-screen chemistry with Sanjay Dutt after a two-year gap in the upcoming romantic-comedy 'Ghudchadi'. She was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt and Yash.

She also has 'Patna Shukla' in her kitty. The film also stars Satish Kaushik and is produced by Arbaz Khan.

She is also set to headline an upcoming series for streamer Disney+ Hotstar, Variety reported."I'm extremely elated to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar family. This show is going to be very special for me as I've always liked to challenge and reinvent myself with every character I've ever played and this show has given me just that, all I can say is, stay tuned for some fun," she said.

There are no further details at this stage from Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)