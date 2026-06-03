Entertainment News | R&B Singer Peabo Bryson Known for 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Whole New World' Passes Away at 75

Washington DC [US], June 3 (ANI): Peabo Bryson, the veteran R&B singer best known for his voice behind the Disney film hits 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Whole New World,' passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday, according to the family of the singer, reported Variety.

In the statement, the family didn't mention the cause of death, although they announced on Sunday that the actor had suffered a stroke.

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"With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing. He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him," read the statement from Peabo Bryson's family as quoted by Variety.

It continued, "For more than five decades, Peabo's extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life's most cherished moments. His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song."

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The family also paid tribute to the singer, saying that the "legacy of Peabo Bryson" will live for generations to come. "We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come."

Best known for his smooth voice and duet hit ballads, Bryson, 75, scored hits with the above two songs, duets with Celine Dion and Regina Belle, respectively from hit Disney films, as well as 'Tonight, I Celebrate My Love,' 'You're Looking Like Love to Me' and 'As Long as There's Christmas.'

According to Variety, Bryson came up in the 1970s as a member of the group Moses Dillard and the Tex-Town Display. He was signed to the Atlanta indie label Bang Records as a solo artist and released his first album in 1976, and upscaled to Capitol the following year.

A long string of R&B hits ensued, including 1977's 'Feel the Fire' and 'Reaching for the Sky' and 'I'm So into You' and 'Crosswinds' the following year. In 1984 he scored some chartbusters including, 'If Ever You're in My Arms Again,' and followed with 'Show and Tell' and 'Can You Stop the Rain.'

In 1985, he appeared on the soap opera 'One Life to Live,' adding vocals its theme song; that version was subsequently adapted as the show's main theme and ran on every episode for the next seven years.

During this time his duets with female singers became hits and he followed that track for the next decade. He recorded an album of duets with Roberta Flack, "Born to Love," in 1983, and over the following years scored hits with Angela Bofill ('For You and I"), a string of duets with Regina Belle and several of the above-mentioned hits.

Celebration of life and memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date, according to Variety. (ANI)

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