New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is currently basking in the success of 'Sita Ramam', during a recent media interaction, opened up on how he deals with the criticism and trolls.

On Monday, Dulquer, along with Balki, paid a visit to the national capital to promote 'Chup'.

From talking about the making of the film to sharing their takeaways from the film, the director-actor duo left no stone unturned to promote their film 'Chup'.

Sharing how he deals with online trolls, Dulquer said, "It does affect me because I put in sincere and honest work, at least I do into my films. And, genuinely want to do good work and prove it to the audience. But, there is criticism, however, a lot of times, it is constructive. Sometimes it is personal but I feel like those are the people with their own agenda or something."

He added, "But there are days when it's hurtful and days when it affects you but like any of us, we cannot dwell on it for too long, we keep on moving forward.. I think the best way to keep them quiet is to keep working hard with your movies and the new role that you do, hopefully, keep impressing different sets of people."

Apart from Dulquer, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'.

Another thing keeping the fans excited is megastar Amitabh Bachchan's association with the film. Amitabh has marked his debut as a music composer in the film.

'Chup' is all set to hit the theatres on September 23, 2022. (ANI)

