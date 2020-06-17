Entertainment News | Rebel Wilson Flaunts Weight Loss Progress After Declaring 2020 'year of Health'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 17 (ANI): Australian actor Rebel Wilson is flaunting her weight loss progress.

According to Fox News, earlier this year the 40-year-old actor deemed 2020 'the year of health' as she began her weight-loss journey.

In May, Wilson shared that her fitness goal is to slim down to 75 kg, that is about 165 lbs. , by the end of the year.

Now, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star is turning heads with a handful of pics from a recent night out, showing off her figure.

Wilson put out a post on Instagram wherein she shared two photos of herself in a silky, knee-length dress with a deep v-neck. With a thin gold belt completing the ensemble.

In the caption, the 'Cats' star stated that she's in Australia to promote her new Amazon original show, 'LOL: Last One Laughing.'

A few hours later, Wilson shared a few more photos in the same outfit, but this time posing with a pal of hers. In the first photo, the pair stood together and smiled at the camera, while the second featured the friends mid-laugh.

In the background of the pictures, the Sydney Opera House was visible.

Wilson, on Monday, appeared on the Australian morning show 'Sunrise' where she spoke about her fitness routine while social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told the outlet (via news.com.au), "I've been doing a lot of working out, which was hard with the coronavirus restrictions because I had to go out to the park and just lie on the dirt doing my sit-ups.

"Now it's getting cold in the mornings so I'm glad the gyms are reopening," she added.

Last month, Wilson shared her weight-loss goal and urged her fans to keep at their own goals, promising, "It will be worth it."

She wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself in sweats, "Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way."

The actor went on to explain that in addition to slimming down, she's also "working hard" to push one of her films into production. (ANI)

