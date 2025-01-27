Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): Actor and film producer Reese Witherspoon recently recalled how starring in the 2001 movie Legally Blonde affected her experience serving on a jury, reported People.

"Well listen, I did not want to do jury duty," said Witherspoon during the recent episode of 'The Graham Norton Show' adding, "But I remember it was after Legally Blonde. It was probably like seven years after Legally Blonde, I got called for jury duty and it was in Beverly Hills."

She continued, "I thought, 'Surely they're not gonna pick me.' They picked me for a long trial, y'all. It was probably two weeks. I was on the jury."

"That's not that long," fellow guest and 'You're Cordially Invited' costar Will Ferrell chimed in, to which Witherspoon replied, "Okay, Ferrell."

Ferrell continued, "I thought you were going to say a month."

"No listen, it was two solid weeks every day going in," Witherspoon said. "And I was watching it and it was a dog bite case but it was very clear, I was very invested in this case."

She added, "We went every day and then we went to deliberation and so at the very end they say, 'Okay, well somebody in this group has to be the foreman' and they all unanimously are like, 'Her.' "

"I was like, 'Y'all this is really upsetting. I definitely did not go to law school, I didn't finish college,' " she said. "I played a lawyer in a movie once but they fully made me the foreman and I started realizing people don't know much about the law."

Witherspoon continued, "If you get picked for jury duty, please do it," adding that "some bad stuff goes down there," reported People. (ANI)

