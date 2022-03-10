Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): Love is in the air for 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page and his ladylove Emily Brown as they both were recently seen arriving hand-in-hand for a dinner date.

As per E! News, the duo was made a stylish appearance at the Dunhill GQ Pre-BAFTA filmmakers dinner in London on March 9.

The 'Bridgerton' star looked dapper in a traditional black tuxedo, styled with a white shirt, black tie and black loafers.

On the other hand, Brown looked stunning in a glamorous, gold metallic slip dress and strappy high heel sandals.

The couple who first sparked dating rumours in February of 2021, have only been seen out together on a few rare occasions.

Back in October, they turned heads as they attended a screening of Macbeth at the London Film Festival wearing coordinated velvet ensembles. The month before, the pair also arrived at the 2021 British GQ Men Of The Year Awards, officially making their public debut as a couple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Rege-Jean may not be returning to the second season of 'Bridgerton', his Netflix projects continue.

The Emmy-nominated actor will appear alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the upcoming thriller 'The Gray Man', set to premiere on the streaming service later this summer. (ANI)

