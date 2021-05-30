Washington [US], May 30 (ANI): During an MSNBC interview on Saturday, Regina King learned, live on the air, that she is perhaps being considered to direct an upcoming Superman film for Warner Bros. and DC.

According to Deadline, it was Tiffany Cross, of 'The Cross Connection', that first made King aware of the rumor. The MSNBC host said "I am curious, because this is a little bit of gossip. You are rumored to be on the shortlist to direct Superman. You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there. Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?"

"Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broken the news to me. A news break, live on MSNBC," laughed King. "Yeah, no, I have not heard that until just now," she continued, appearing a bit gobsmacked.

At this point, any discussion of King's involvement with 'Superman' is purely speculative. According to The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets, she is one of a number of high-profile directors being considered for the recently announced superhero project, which is being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, with J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella serving as producers.

Others who have reportedly been discussed as directors for the project include Jenkins, Ryan Coogler, Steven Caple Jr., J.D. Dillard and Shaka King. As Per THR, Warner Bros. and DC are committed to hiring a Black director for the project, given that it will be the first to ever center on a Black Superman.

'Superman' rumours involving King come on the heels of the announcement that she will be directing an adaptation of the Image Comics series 'Bitter Root' for Legendary.

Last year, the actor made her feature directorial debut with 'One Night in Miami...', an adaptation of the acclaimed play by Kemp Powers, which went on to claim three Oscar nominations, including Best Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay and Original Song. (ANI)

