Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor-director Regina King is all set to produce a drama series on American boxer Carson Jones.

The series, Slay, currently under development at The CW Network, will be produced by Regina and her sister Reina King's production company, Royal Ties, and CBS Television Studios, as reported by Variety.

Also Read | Monster Hunter Trailer: Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa Team Up to Fight Monsters in an Alternate Universe (Watch Video).

According to Variety, Slay will be written by Julian Johnson who is also its executive producer. Another executive producer Pam Veasey will be supervising it.

The project reunites King and Veasey who had formerly served as the show-runner of police procedural drama series 'CSI: New York' and 'CSI: Cyber.' (ANI)

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Should Be Named Apavitra, Says Ex-Boyfriend Paras Chhabra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)