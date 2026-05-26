Entertainment News | Regular Baths to Overhead Sprinklers: Nandankanan Zoological Park Takes Heatwave Protective Measures for Elephants

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 26 (ANI): The elephants at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar are being given special care to protect them from the intense summer heatwave.

The zoo authorities have arranged regular baths for the elephants to help them stay cool and comfortable during the soaring temperatures. Overhead sprinklers are also being used throughout the day to provide relief from the scorching heat and maintain a pleasant environment inside their shelters.

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Along with cooling arrangements, the elephants are being provided with a nutritious summer diet rich in water content. Fruits such as watermelon, papaya, bananas, and other hydrating foods are included in their meals to prevent dehydration and keep them healthy.

Caretakers are closely monitoring the animals' condition and ensuring they receive proper attention during the extreme weather.

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These thoughtful efforts by the Nandankanan Zoological Park highlight the importance of animal welfare and demonstrate how wildlife can be protected during harsh climatic conditions.

According to the website of the zoological park, Nandankanan is the only zoo in India with the credit of having Patas monkey (Erythrocebus patas), Eastern Rosella (Platycercus eximus) and Open-billed Stork (Anastomus oscitans). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)