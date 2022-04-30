Washington [US], April 30 (ANI): The release dates for the upcoming Marvel Studios production films 'The Marvels' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' were swapped by Disney on Friday.

According to Deadline, 'Ant-Man 3' was earlier scheduled to come out on July 28, 2023, instead, it will now release on February 17 and 'The Marvels', which is a sequel to 'Captain Marvel', has been moved from February to July.

Also Read | Drishyam 2: Akshaye Khanna Joins Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Hindi Remake of Mohanlal-Starrer.

This shuffling of release dates is likely to raise eyebrows among hardcore observers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it suggests that the 2023 feature projects might not be as closely linked as previous MCU movies.

The third 'Ant-Man' film, which stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton, will see Paton Reed returning at the helm.

Also Read | Neal Adams, Legendary Comic Artist Who Drew Batman, Green Arrow and More, Dies at 80.

Meanwhile, Nia DaCosta has directed 'The Marvels', which stars Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)