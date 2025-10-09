Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 9 (ANI): Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited, today launched Tamil Nadu's iconic personal-care brand Velvette in a new and contemporary avatar, in collaboration with the CK Rajkumar family.

Staying true to its promise of providing 'global quality at affordable prices', RCPL presents the new Velvette with a range of high-quality premium personal care products, according to the press release.

Also Read | Vidushi Tiwari Quits 'Anupamaa' Due to Health Concerns, Says 'It Was Important for Me To Prioritise Myself Again'.

The new Velvette is a true presentation of the youth's aspirations that can be met through a perfect blend of legacy formulations and advanced technologies. Representing this philosophy, RCPL has roped in emerging icon and widely popular actress Krithi Shetty as the Velvette brand ambassador.

T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "It is with immense pleasure and great pride we are reintroducing the legendary personal care brand from Tamil Nadu - Velvette. It is not just any other personal-care brand but a true reflection of Tamil Nadu's ethos. Its towering legacy is a testament to the love and affection it has received from consumers over the decades. This is also a reflection on the remarkable contributions of the CK Rajkumar family in developing and nurturing the brand over the years. I thank them for allowing us to now take it to greater heights. Velvette is an emotional connect for millions across generations. I am sure that Velvette in its new avatar will continue to be the most preferred personal-care brand."

Also Read | 'Big Day for Maharashtra': ‘Anupamaa’ Star Rupali Ganguly Shares Excitement Over PM Modi’s Inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport (View Post).

The contemporary portfolio with a range of premium soaps, shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, body lotions and talcum powders, have been thoughtfully developed after deep research to meet diverse consumer needs. In line with RCPL's vision of promoting heritage brands of India, the widely popular Velvette is now a flagship brand in the company's personal-care portfolio.

Speaking at the launch, Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, stated, "The new Velvette is a reflection of India with a billion consumers full of aspirations. Like we are building a progressive future on a solid foundation of our heritage and culture, Velvette is built on its legacy of delivering the richness of our sustainable past and transformed into contemporary formats. The portfolio has been developed with breakthrough technology by the R&D after thorough research, with a focus on delivering a soft, indulgent experience at an affordable price."

Crafted with unique formulations enriched with natural moisturizing factors, Velvette products are designed to deliver superior softness and hydration for both skin and hair. At the heart of the range lies its breakthrough Aqualoc Technology, which provides deep hydration and locks in moisture for longer hours, ensuring that every touch feels velvety soft.

The Velvette Hair Care range embodies the brand's commitment to innovation and quality, empowering consumers to enjoy hair that looks beautiful, feels soft, and stays confidently manageable every day.

The Velvette soap range, developed with natural moisturizing factors and enriched with avocado butter and Vitamin E, these soaps deliver a rich, creamy lather that leaves skin soft, nourished, and refreshed after every bath. Complementing the soaps, Velvette also offers a premium range of Shower Gels, designed to transform the everyday bath into a rejuvenating ritual. Together, Velvette's bathing portfolio elevates daily care into a soft, indulgent experience that reaffirms the brand's promise of "Softness." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)