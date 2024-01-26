Hyderabad (Telangana), January 26 (ANI): South superstar Chiranjeevi unfurled the national flag at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank. While addressing the gathering, he stated that the "freedom we enjoy today is the result of the sacrifices of many people."

He urged everyone to remember the sacrifices and pay tributes and said that this Republic Day is very special to him.

The 'Vijetha' actor shared that in his 45 years of film career, he stood by the people by doing social service and that he has established a Blood bank in this regard.

He expressed his gratitude towards his admirers who have supported him a lot in this.

He said, "I received Padma Bhushan in 2006. This year, I am awarded Padma Vibhushan which was very much unexpected. I thank all those who has part in this. I thank the central government and PM Modi. I also congratulate all the Padma awardees."

Chiranjeevi is conferred with Padma Vibhushan--the second-highest civilian honour in the country.

Expressing his excitement, he said, "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I'm really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in ways that I can, though I know I can never do enough."

The recipients of this year's Padma awards were announced on Thursday evening.

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as 'Vijetha', 'Indra', 'Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.', and most recently he was seen in 'Bholaa Shankar'.

The Republic Day 2024 celebrations began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi began paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial to honour bravehearts of the Indian armed forces.

PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival at the National War Memorial.

This year, the guards were commanded by an Indian Army Officer, Major Indrajeet Sachin from 6th Battalion of Sikh Regiment.

President Droupadi Murmu led the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade witnessed the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival. (ANI)

