Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): Carey Mulligan-starrer revenge thriller 'Promising Young Woman' is all set to hit the theatres on December 25.

Universal's Focus Features has recently signed a deal with theatre chain AMC to allow films to premiere on premium video on demand within three weeks of their theatrical debuts, reported Variety.

The makers are taking huge risk amid COVID-19 while it will compete against 'Wonder Woman 1984' on screens.

Variety further reported if the audience does not turn out to theatres to watch the movie, they could put it on digital rental services after 17 days, without having to worry about additional marketing costs, according to their deal.

The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival to strong reviews, with critics praising Mulligan's performance.

Mulligan plays the character of Cassie, a medical school dropout played, still living with her parents and working in a coffee shop. She had a bright future ahead of her until a traumatizing event derailed her life. But Cassie, who knows nothing if not revenge, is willing to take extreme measures to get her vengeance.

The cast also includes Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Alison Brie and Connie Britton. 'Promising Young Woman' was scheduled to debut in April, but it was pulled from release because of the pandemic, Variety added. (ANI)

