Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Remembering her "best friend" Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary, his former girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, said she still hasn't reconciled with his demise and believes he is now watching over her as a "guardian angel".

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

Chakraborty, who was accused of abetting the late actor's suicide and misappropriating his wealth by Rajput's family, shared an emotional note on Instagram on Monday.

"There isn't a moment where I believe that you aren't here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now - watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me," Chakraborty, 28, wrote alongside her photo with Rajput, a science nerd who had a deep interest in astronomy.

"There is no life without you, you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled.. Without you, I'm standing still.." she added.

The actor further said she experiences a "barrage of emotions" every time she realises Rajput's absence.

"I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you're here with me... I miss you, my best friend, my man, my love..."

After a case of alleged abetment of suicide was registered against Chakraborty by Rajput's kin, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

Starting with Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the actor's death.

Last year, Chakraborty, known for films like "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Jalebi", spent 28 days in jail here in a drugs case related to Rajput's death.

Chakraborty, who was subjected to an intense media trial, is currently out on bail.

