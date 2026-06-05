Entertainment News | Rick Springfield Shares Personal Reason Behind Becoming U.S Citizen

Los Angeles [US], June 5 (ANI): Australian rock star Rick Springfield has shared the reason behind becoming an American citizen, saying that while there were practical reasons involved, his love for the country also played a big part in the decision.

Springfield, best known for his hit song Jessie's Girl, became a naturalized American citizen in 2006. Speaking to PEOPLE, the singer first joked about his decision before sharing the real reasons behind it.

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When asked why he decided to become a US citizen, Springfield said, "Oh, I wanted to be on jury duty. I heard it was so much fun and such a kick that I just, I said, 'I gotta do this!'"

The singer then explained that his decision was mainly connected to family and legal matters.

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"Kidding aside, it was mostly for technical reasons when it came to my marriage and taxes, as well as for power of attorney. Honestly, it was for reasons like if I die first, my wife will be able to make financial or decisions," he said.

Springfield, who has built his life and career in the United States, also spoke about his connection to the country.

Talking about why America feels like home to him, he said, "My friends are here, my family's here. I do have some cousins back in Australia, but, you know, this is where my life is, and I love this place."

He added, "I love the country. I mean, honestly I wouldn't have done if I didn't love America."

The 74-year-old singer is now preparing to join his longtime friend Sammy Hagar for eight shows on Hagar's Best of All Worlds summer tour in June.

The two musicians, who have known each other for more than 50 years, are looking forward to sharing the stage once again. Springfield said he enjoys touring, especially when he gets to spend time with Hagar.

"I love being on the road and Sammy's a lot of fun on the road and great to hang with, and we've both got great bands and it's just gonna be a rocking and a rolling," Springfield said.

Hagar, however, admitted that life on the road is not something he enjoys.

"I personally don't like being on the road. I don't care what anyone says," he said.

"I'm not gonna lie and tell you, 'Oh, I love being on the road.' I don't like being on the road. I love to play music. I like to get on stage and play music, but I don't like going back to a hotel room, packing my bags and getting up and leaving the next day and doing all that stuff."

Despite that, both artists said they still enjoy performing for fans. Springfield shared that songs like Jessie's Girl now mean more because of the audience reaction.

"They don't even feel like songs anymore because you've done them so much. It's more about the audience reaction. I'm not going to sit in a room and play 'Jessie's Girl' for my own entertainment, but when the audience goes crazy, it's fabulous. It's a reward. You're tapping into people's core memories and it's like a little time machine." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)