Entertainment News | Ricky Kej Celebrates First-ever Cricket Stadium Experience at Wankhede

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Grammy Award-winning Indian composer Ricky Kej attended his first-ever live cricket match at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, describing the experience as unforgettable.

Kej shared details of the visit with fans through an Instagram post on Tuesday, revealing that cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar personally facilitated the outing.

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The composer was also given a behind-the-scenes look at the stadium's broadcast operations and access to the famed "Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion."

Reflecting on the occasion, Kej wrote, "My first ever stadium experience, watching a cricket match! And WOW! All thanks to the awesome, iconic @gavaskarsunilofficial. One of the most generous and kind persons I have ever met."

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The composer added that he had the opportunity to explore the technical side of live sports broadcasting during the visit.

"I even got to see the commentators' box and the inner workings of this super-complex broadcast. I was also honored to meet Ian Bishop!!" he wrote.

Kej's post also highlighted his interaction with former West Indies cricketer and commentator Ian Bishop.

Sharing images from the event, he noted, "Swipe to photo 2, to see me with @irbishi (Ian Bishop)."

The composer further spoke about seeing young cricket fans react to Gavaskar at the stadium.

"Swipe to photo 3 - the kids noticed @gavaskarsunilofficial and were star-struck. Great to see him connect with even the youngest generation," Kej wrote.

Describing the atmosphere inside the stadium, Kej praised the significance of the pavilion named after the former Indian captain.

"At Wankhede Stadium, Sunil Gavaskar not only has the best VIP box (where I watched the match from), but also the 'Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion.' Named in his honor as the most legendary Indian opening batsman for India, this pavilion is essentially the most popular and vibrant area for the crowds during matches," he added.

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Wankhede Stadium is iconic for hosting India's 2011 World Cup victory, sealed by MS Dhoni's historic match-winning six. Located by the Marine Drive seafront in Mumbai, it is famed for its electric, red-soil bounce, loud crowds, and being the home ground where Sachin Tendulkar played his final international cricket match. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)