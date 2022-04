Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday turned out to be a fashion affair with guests dressed to the nines for the occasion.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor grabbed eyeballs as she arrived for the ceremony in an exquisite Manish Malhotra's sequined saree.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Baraat to Move From Krishna Raj Bungalow to Vastu Residence.

She accessorised her outfit with a heavy stone studded necklace, sparkling danglers and matching bangles.

Riddhima kept her luscious locks open and completed her look with effortless pink palette makeup for the ceremony.

Also Read | Lock Upp: Supreme Court Refuses to Stop Streaming of Ekta Kapoor's Reality Show Over Copyright Infringement Issue.

Riddhima is a jewellery designer by profession.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities kick-started on Wednesday and the couple is all set to tie the knot on April 14.

Apart from Riddhima, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain (late Rishi Kapoor's sister), cousins Nitasha Nanda (daughter of Ritu and Rajan Nanda), Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Armaan Jain were also spotted outside the 39-year-old actor's residence today.

Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and step-sister Pooja Bhatt also graced the Mehendi ceremony with their presence at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu.

'Brahmastra' director and producer--Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar also arrived in style for the pre-wedding ceremony at Vastu.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of 'Brahmastra'. 'Brahmastra', a combination of mythology and science fiction, will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)