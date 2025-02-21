Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's little son, Jeh Ali Khan, recently celebrated his birthday, and the munchkin has been receiving warm wishes from family and friends on his special day.

Among the many who wished the little one was his aunt Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Riddhima took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a picture from his recent beach-themed birthday party. The picture showed Jeh cutely posing for the camera alongside his parents.

Along with the picture, Riddhima added a caption that read, "Happy birthday, darling Jeh."

Earlier this week, Riddhima shared inside pictures from the private Mehendi ceremony held at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's home. The Mehendi ceremony, which took place on Wednesday evening, was also attended by Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. The two looked stunning as they were spotted in traditional outfits. For the event, Bebo chose to wear a turquoise A-line kurta, while Lolo opted for a dark pink suit.

Earlier in January, Aadar and Alekha exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa, surrounded by close friends and family.

The couple's roka ceremony took place in November last year. It was attended by several celebrities from B-town, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor.

Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with an adorable proposal by the sea.

Jain and Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when Jain shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life."

Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria. (ANI)

