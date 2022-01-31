Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer and fashion mogul Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

According to People magazine, the couple was recently photographed over the weekend out in New York City, where she debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket.

Rihanna's oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing bump adorned in a gold cross with colourful jewels.

In one of the photos, clicked in Harlem, Rocky's hometown, the rapper was seen kissing the soon-to-be mom on her forehead as they enjoyed a snowy walk outdoors.

Back in May, Rocky had told a magazine about his romance with Rihanna, calling her the "love of my life."

On being questioned what it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Talking about fatherhood, Rocky had said that starting a family is "in my destiny, absolutely."

"I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very," he said, at the time.

Rocky was previously linked to rapper Iggy Azalea from 2012 to 2013 and model Chanel Iman from 2013 to 2014.

In November 2020, a source confirmed to People magazine that Rihanna and Rocky were dating after years of friendship.

The couple had sparked romance rumours since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

She featured Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign that July and the duo did several interviews together to promote their collab.

Previously Rihanna had opened up about family planning in March 2020, while speaking to another magazine, where the 'Umbrella' singer said that she was "realizing life is really short" and found a new no-nonsense approach to living.

"You don't have a lot of time to tolerate s----, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you're overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I'm overwhelmed too much. What's happening now is that I'm going back to black and white. My gray area is shutting down," she said at the time.

"I know I will want to live differently," she added, saying that within the next 10 years she sees herself having "three or four" children, whether she has a partner or not.

As per People magazine, Rihanna said, "I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong ...' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness; that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love." (ANI)

