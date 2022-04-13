Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Celebrity sweethearts Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations have finally kick-started today.

Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain (late Rishi Kapoor's sister) and cousin Nitasha Nanda (daughter of Ritu and Rajan Nanda) were among the early guests to arrive for the festivities.

Also Read | Baisakhi 2022 Fashion: 5 Shehnaaz Gill-Inspired Traditional Outfits You Can Opt for This Punjabi New Year.

The two, who were spotted arriving at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Bandra, were dressed in traditional attires.

Reportedly, a pooja is being organised at Ranbir's house today in remembrance of his late father Rishi Kapoor.

Also Read | Beast Full Movie In HD Leaked On Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels For Free Download And Watch Online; Thalapathy Vijay's Film Is The Latest Victim Of Online Piracy?.

Interestingly, at the same time, Ranbir and Alia's close friend Ayan Mukerji unveiled the couple's love song from their film 'Brahmastra' to mark their fresh beginnings.

The highly-anticipated wedding of Ranbir and Alia will reportedly be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of 'Brahmastra'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)