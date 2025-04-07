New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Delhi reverberated with the magic of music on Sunday night as renowned sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma played a mesmeric two-hour set at the Indira Gandhi International Sports Stadium.

Non-stop claps and smiling faces lightened up the jam-packed venue, all thanks to Rishab's excellence in classical music and his love towards the endless tune of sitar. This was the first show of his India tour, and he kick-started it in a magnificent way

The music created by the strings of his sitar swiftly wafted across the auditorium, evoking thunderous applause from the crowd. There were many moments when he left 14,000 people gathered under one roof with goosebumps, especially by paying tribute to his Guru, Pandit Ravi Shankar.

The audience was literally on its feet with respect and affection when with utmost reverence he played 'Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara' on sitar, giving his magical touch to Pandit Ravi Shankar's patriotic masterpiece.

Throughout the Delhi show of his 'Sitar For Mental Health' tour, Rishab tried his best to keep his audience engaged. Before commencing his act, invited the audience into a moment of stillness as he urged them to perform a meditative exercise along with him.

Rishab also surprised Bollywood lovers by playing Shah Rukh Khan's hit songs 'Tumhi Dekho Naa' (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' and 'Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai' (Kal Ho Naa Ho') with transcendent strings of his sitar.

Not only with his sitar, he also wowed the crowd with his soothing voice. Hearts filled with happiness when he sang 'Shiv Kailash'.

The enchanting evening ended with "Tandavam" which is Rishab's rendition of the 'Shiv Tandavam Stotram', sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Rishab will next perform in Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Chandigarh. (ANI)

