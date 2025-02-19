Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): As India celebrates the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the makers of the upcoming historical film 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' have unveiled its first poster.

The film stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role as the legendary Maratha warrior. The first-look poster, released on the film's official X account, features Shetty as the Maratha ruler, showcasing power, devotion, and bravery.

Also Read | 'Worthy Competitor for Urvashi Rautela': Ameesha Patel Claims She's 'Only Female Actress With 12 Crore Plus Footfall', Gets Brutally Trolled.

Along with the poster, the makers included a caption that read, "Jai Bhavani! Jai Shivaji! Har Har Mahadev!! On the 395th birth anniversary of the greatest warrior king, #ThePrideOfBharat #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj, we proudly present the first look, showcasing the strength and devotion of the legendary king who changed the destiny of the entire continent. It's a supreme honor to bring his extraordinary saga of bravery, honor, and Swarajya to life with an exceptional team. Conquering cinemas worldwide on January 21, 2027!"

https://x.com/thisissandeeps/status/1892078147996352779

Also Read | Throwback! When SS Rajamouli 'Romanced' Actress Rashmi Gautam in Old Telugu TV Serial; Video Clip Goes Viral - Watch!.

Rishab Shetty, in a statement shared by the film's team, spoke about his feelings regarding the role, saying, "On the sacred birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, my heart swells with honor and responsibility. He was not just a warrior but the soul of Swarajya--a beacon of courage, wisdom, and devotion. To embody his spirit on screen is a divine calling, a journey that humbles me beyond words. I hope to do justice to his unparalleled legacy and make every Indian feel the fire of his undying valor."

The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is set to release worldwide on January 21, 2027.

Meanwhile, Shetty has a couple of other projects in his kitty. The actor will be seen playing Lord Hanuman in in Prashanth Varma's film 'Jai Hanuman,' a sequel to his hit superhero movie 'HanuMan.' Apart from this, he is also directing and starring in 'Kantara: Chapter 1,' a prequel to his successful film 'Kantara,' which is also set for release later this year on October 2, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)