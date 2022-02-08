Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): Singer Rita Ora is taking her talents to Disney Plus. Ora has joined the cast of Disney Plus' upcoming 'Beauty and The Beast' prequel series.

The news was announced on Monday during Disney Branded Television's session at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

Expressing her excitement about securing a role in the upcoming project, Ora tweeted, "I can't keep the secret any longer! I'm beyond excited to be be joining the cast of the Beauty and the Beast prequel series! As a child, I remember watching Beauty and the Beast with my family over and over and immediately falling in love with the music and characters."

On the 'Beauty and the Beast' (working title) prequel, Ora will star as "a fugitive with surprising abilities who carries with her a secret that could potentially affect an entire kingdom," reported Variety.

She has joined previously announced cast members including Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Briana Middleton, Fra Fee and Jelani Alladin.

Gad also serves as an executive producer and co-showrunner, along with Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. Alan Menken, Liesl Tommy -- who directs the first episode -- and Luke Evans are also EPs.

The show takes place years before the events of 'Beauty and the Beast' and follows Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou's stepsister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light.

Ora's film credits include the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise, 'Fast & Furious,' 'Southpaw,' 'Pokemon: Detective Pikachu' and 'Twist'.

Most recently, Ora co-wrote and produced the global collaboration 'Bang' with Kazakh DJ and record producer Imanbek. The four-track EP features David Guetta, Gunna and Argentinian rapper KHEA. It's the follow up to her album 'Phoenix,' which has amassed over 4 billion streams worldwide and spawned platinum singles.

'Lonely Together,' her collaboration with Avicii, won the 'Best Dance' VMA at the MTV Video Music Awards. (ANI)

