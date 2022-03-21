Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Star couple Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh-starrer 'Mister Mummy' has gone on floors today in England.

"And the journey begins, #MisterMummy goes on floors today in England," the official Twitter account of T-Series posted.

Also Read | Jessica Chastain is a Sight to Behold in Her Classic Black Miu Miu Gown.

Alongside the update, Genelia and Riteish can be seen holding the film's clapperboard.

Directed by Shaad Ali, the comedy-drama is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaad Ali and Siva Ananth.

Also Read | Trevor Noah Has a Say on Kanye West’s Grammys, Instagram Bans (View Tweet).

According to the film's team, 'Mister Mummy' revolves around a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children.

Riteish and Genelia had made their Bollywood debuts with the 2003 film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. They fell in love on the sets of the film and tied the knot in 2012.

Apart from 'Mister Mummy', the two will also be seen in the upcoming Marathi movie 'Ved', which marks the directorial debut of Riteish and the acting debut of Genelia in Marathi cinema(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)