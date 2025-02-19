Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his 395th birth anniversary.

On Wednesday, Riteish posted a monochromatic picture of Shivaji Maharaj on Instagram, where he can be seen bowing in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue.

Also Read | Throwback! When SS Rajamouli 'Romanced' Actress Rashmi Gautam in Old Telugu TV Serial; Video Clip Goes Viral - Watch!.

He wrote in Marathi, which means, "Those who thought about the ryot's karma, religion, dignity, just birth. Our very existence is part of the vision of kings. My adabmujara to such a ruthless warrior, omniscient emperor, adorable deity, Rajadhiraja Shivchhatrapati prostration."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGQNuUGIQh5/

Also Read | Satyajit Ray's 'Ganashatru' Trends Online As CPCB Report Raises Alarms Over Rising River 'Faecal Coliform' Bacteria Levels at Maha Kumbh Mela - Where To Watch the Classic Film.

Netizens also paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Jai Shivrai."

Another fan commented, "Jai Shivrai, Jai Shambhuraje."

Meanwhile, people in Maharashtra's Nagpur are celebrating the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in grandeur. They could be seen on the streets with dhols and flags, celebrating the great leader's legacy.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

The 17th-century Indian warrior king founded the Maratha Empire and is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history.

In 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India after fighting fiercely with the Mughals in 1670. In addition to creating a well-organized administrative system, Shivaji Maharaj established a broad civil code for the local populace.

The day's major objective is to honour the great warrior's contribution to the restoration of the Maratha Empire and to recognize his extensive legacy. (ANI)

Talking about Riteish's work front, Riteish will be next seen in the comedy film 'Housefull 5'.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri, among others.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is to release on June 6, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)