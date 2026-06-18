Entertainment News | Riteish Deshmukh Shares Hilarious BTS from 'Dhamaal 4' Cliff-hanging Scene

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh offered a glimpse into a hilarious BTS from the shooting of his upcoming film 'Dhamaal 4'.

In a social media post, director Indra Kumar could be seen discussing a cliff scene with the entire cast, when a crew member informed him that the actors had refused to perform the sequence.

Also Read | 'This Is What Happens to Non-Nepo Kids': Maanvi Gagroo Recalls Receiving 'INR 1 Lakh Plus Compromise' Offer During Her Early Career.

Actors Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and others could be engaged in a lighthearted banter.

In a hilarious twist, the director quickly instructed the team to go ahead with it, and he declared, "Latka de s**lon ko. Latkao."

Also Read | 'Cocktail 2': Cast, Plot, Runtime and More - Here's Everything About Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's Rom-Com.

Promising a rib-tickling entertainer for audiences of all ages, 'Dhamaal 4' brings together an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production.

The trailer of the film was recently unveiled, marking the return of the Dhamaal gang as they embark on the biggest treasure hunt of their lives. Tapping into nostalgia, Dhamaal 4 is packed with iconic comic moments and memorable dialogues that pay tribute to the franchise's first instalment.

The three-minute-and-twenty-seven-second trailer opens with the announcement of a hidden treasure, setting Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ravi Kishan on an adventurous quest to find it.

https://x.com/TSeries/status/2065411292727480772

Filled with slapstick humour, the trailer features several laugh-out-loud moments, including Jaaved Jaaferi's hilarious encounter with an alligator and Ajay Devgn's amusing reference to his iconic film Phool Aur Kaante, among many others.

'Dhamaal 4' is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The movie is slated to release in theatres worldwide on July 10. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)