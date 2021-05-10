New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh on Monday became the latest celebrity to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Announcing the news Riteish shared an Instagram post along with the caption, "Get Vaccinated!!! Let's fight this monster together.... #vaccinationdone #vaccination." Along with it he also shared a photo of him getting the jab.

Genelia also shared a photo of her getting vaccinated on her Instagram handle along with the same caption, "Get Vaccinated!!! Let's fight this monster together.... #vaccinationdone #vaccination."

The star couple is the latest addition to be vaccinated after Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, among others.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

India registered a total of 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,26,62,575, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning.

As many as 3,754 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,46,116. At present, India has 37,45,237 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

