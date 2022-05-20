Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): The CW announced on Thursday that 'Riverdale' will conclude with its upcoming seventh season, which will premiere in early 2023.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, became a breakout for the network after its 2017 debut that was aided by a streaming run on Netflix which helped its second-season ratings jump by about 30 per cent.

Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review: A Kartik Aaryan Show Trapped in a Spooky Comedy That’s Neither Amuses Nor Scares! (LatestLY Exclusive).

However, in recent seasons the dark take on Archie comics has fallen off and as The CW is paring down its line-up of scripted originals, the show will exit the network after a final run, reported the outlet.

'Riverdale' stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan.

Also Read | Jr NTR Birthday Special: From Aadi To RRR - Here's Looking At The 5 Best Films Of Tarak!.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV produces the series; Aguirre-Sacasa is the showrunner and executive produces with Berlanti Productions' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and Archie Comics publisher and CEO Jon Goldwater. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)