Los Angeles (California) [US], March 28 (ANI): Actor Riz Ahmed has made everyone proud, especially the Muslim community, by winning his first Oscar for Aneil Karia's live-action short film 'The Long Goodbye'.

During his acceptance speech at the 94th Academy Awards, Ahmed talked about the importance of togetherness at the time when Ukrainians are battling a war.

"In such divided times, we believe that the role of story is to remind us there is no 'us' and 'them'. There's just 'us'. This is for everyone who feels like they don't belong. Anyone who feels like they're stuck in no man's land. You're not alone. We'll meet you there. That's where the future is. Peace," he said in the speech.

Ahmed, who's British of Pakistani descent, has co-written 'The Long Goodbye' along with Aneil.

Ahmed was nominated for an Oscar last year for his role as a hearing-impaired drummer in 'Sound of Metal'. (ANI)

