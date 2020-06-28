Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday shared another set of anecdotes as a part of his #RoadTo20 series, as he remembered working in 'Manmarziyaan' with Aanand L Rai, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the 2018 romantic-drama.

The 'Bluffmaster' actor put out a video on Instagram wherein he remembered the memories attached with the flick 'All is well' and penned his experiences with the team in brief.

He started his note, "I didn't have a release in 2017. 2018 saw the coming together of @anuragkashyap10 @aanandlrai @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @kanika.d and @itsamittrivedi I've written so much about my experiences of working on Manmarziyaan ( if you scroll back on my feed you can read it) a young energetic unit who gave it their all."

Sharing about the good memories attached with 'Manmaziyaan,' the 'Bunty Aur Babli' actor shared, "Made a wonderful film about modern love. Made good memories and ate the best food and drank the best lassi in Amritsar."

Suggesting an idea of creating a food documentary to director of the film Anurag Kashyap, Junior Bachchan noted," I have an idea... Anurag, let's make a documentary on food across India. Vicky and I will host it. Kanika can write it. You and Anand direct it. Amit will give the soundtrack. Taapsee will handle all public relations and production ( since she will probably not eat anything!! ) I'm on! Over to you."

Abhishek, who is all set to complete 20 years in Bollywood, had started with the #RoadTo20 series to share his journey in the Bollywood industry as an actor. (ANI)

