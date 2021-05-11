Washington [US], May 11 (ANI): American actor Rob Lowe recently celebrated a major milestone as he announced 31st year of sobriety from drugs and alcohol.

The 57-year-old actor took to Instagram and put out a post to commemorate 31 years of staying away from intoxicating substances.

The 'Literally!' podcast host shared an image of himself biking on a beach, wearing a plain grey t-shirt and green pants, but no shoes.

He offered up his signature steely look for the camera.

"Today I have 31 years drug and alcohol free. I want to give thanks to everyone walking this path with me, and welcome anyone thinking about joining us; the free and the happy," said Lowe in the caption.

"And a big hug to my family for putting up with me!!" continued Lowe.

The actor's family seemed to have taken notice of the sweet post, as Lowe's son, John Owen Lowe, left a sweet comment.

"So proud of you, dad," he wrote. "Love you."

As reported by Fox News, John himself recently hit three years of sobriety himself and shared the news of the milestone on Instagram on April 1 alongside a photo of himself posing happily at a restaurant.

"Three years sober today. Feeling a wave of gratitude that is hard to describe. Life is beautiful and worth living, but man it feels extra good living it the right way (for me)," he wrote at the time.

The budding actor concluded: "To anybody out there that needs to hear this: it gets SO much better."(ANI)

