Entertainment News | Robert De Niro Says He Never Imagined 'Taxi Driver' Would Become Classic Ahead of Tribeca Reunion with Martin Scorsese

Washington DC [US], May 25 (ANI): Actor and director Robert De Niro shared that he never expected his 1976 film 'Taxi Driver' to become one of the greatest movies ever made, according to Page Six.

"You never can think that you're doing something that's going to have an impact," De Niro told Page Six in a recent interview alongside fellow Tribeca Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal while promoting next month's festival.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Banned: FWICE Issues Non-Cooperation Directive Against Bollywood Star After Don 3 Exit Drama.

The 82-year-old actor added that he does not approach projects thinking about their long-term legacy.

"I just never look at it that way," De Niro said, noting that success is "out of your control," as per the outlet.

Also Read | 'Don 3' Row: 'Dhurandhar' Star Ranveer Singh BANNED by Film Body Amid Dispute With Farhan Akhtar.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the neo-noir drama starred De Niro as troubled taxi driver Travis Bickle, whose mental state deteriorates throughout the film. The movie also featured performances by Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Harvey Keitel, Peter Boyle and Albert Brooks.

At the time of its release, the film generated controversy for its graphic violence and Foster's casting as a child sex worker at age 12. It was later linked to John Hinckley Jr.'s attempted assassination of former US President Ronald Reagan, according to Page Six.

Despite the controversy, 'Taxi Driver' went on to achieve critical acclaim and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the US Library of Congress in 1994 for being "culturally, historically or aesthetically" significant.

The film, which marks its 50th anniversary this year, will be screened at the upcoming Tribeca Festival, where De Niro and Scorsese are set to reunite for a special conversation about the iconic project.

The discussion is among several high-profile events planned for this year's festival. Conversations with Madonna, Sean Penn and Josh Safdie are also scheduled, along with anniversary screenings of The Cable Guy and Bridget Jones's Diary.

"There are so many great things to see," Rosenthal said, according to Page Six.

"There's so much music, everybody from Earth, Wind & Fire and Madonna to Noga Erez and Sarah Bareilles and Peter Frampton."

"There's just a lot to see," Rosenthal added, calling the festival "a welcome festival for all New Yorkers," according to Page Six.

The annual Tribeca Festival, running from June 3 to June 14, was founded in 2002 to help revitalise Lower Manhattan following the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)