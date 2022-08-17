Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): Hollywood star Robert De Niro will soon be seen sharing screen space with himself as the acting legend is set to star in the upcoming gangster drama 'Wise Guys'.

According to Variety, 'Wise Guys', which will be released in theatres, will be directed by veteran filmmaker Barry Levinson. It reunites the actor-director duo, who previously worked together on projects including 'Wag the Dog', 'Sleeper', 'The Wizard of Lies' and 'What Just Happened'.

The plot of the movie will follow Italian American crime bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, who ran their respective families during the 20th century.

In 1957, Genovese tried (and failed) to assassinate Costello, who was ultimately injured and attempted to retire from the mafia.

De Niro is expected to portray the two main characters. Nicholas Pileggi will be penning the screenplay for 'Wise Guys' and Irwin Winkler will serve as a producer, reported Variety.

For De Niro, this film is a return to the genre that turned him into a star. Along with 'Goodfellas', he made a name for himself in crime dramas like 'The Godfather Part II', 'Mean Streets' and 'Casino'.

His more recent credits include 'Joker' and Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman', which used extensive digital technology to de-age De Niro and his co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

He's re-teaming with Scorsese on Apple's 'Killers of the Flower Moon', a Western crime drama about the 1920 Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation, as per Variety. (ANI)

