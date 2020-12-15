Washington [US], December 15 (ANI): Actor Robin Wright's directorial debut Land will hit the theatres next year.

According to Variety, the drama starring Wright and Demian Bichir is set to release in America on February 12, 2021.

Also Read | Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig Recreate Iconic The Breakfast Club Poster (See Pic).

Land revolves around Wright's character who retreats into the wilderness after suffering an unfathomable loss.

This leads her to follow her demons after crossing paths with a local hunter, portrayed by Bichir in the film.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Dec 14 Episode: Vikas Gupta Pushes Arshi Khan Into The Swimming Pool, Gets Evicted- 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Although she has directed several House of Cards episodes, Land represents Wright's first feature film as a director.

Liz Hannah, best known for co-writing Steven Spielberg's The Post and the Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron comedy Long Shot has written the screenplay of the film, according to Variety.

Wright's directorial debut is produced by Allyn Stewart, Leah Holzer, Lora Kennedy, and Peter Saraf. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)