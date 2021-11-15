Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop action drama film 'Sooryavanshi', starring actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, which opened in cinemas a day after Diwali, has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in just ten days.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter on Monday.

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Tests Negative for COVID-19, Thanks Her Well-Wishers for Their Prayers (Watch Video).

He wrote, "#Sooryavanshi [Week 2] crosses Rs 50 cr... Records EXCELLENT NUMBERS on [second] Sun... If it maintains the consistency on weekdays and Weekend 3, there's a strong chance of going past Rs 200 cr mark... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr, Sun 13.39 cr. Total: Rs 151.23 cr. #India biz."

In a later tweet, he continued, "#Sooryavanshi biz at a glance. Week 1: Rs 20.66 cr. Weekend 2: Rs 30.57 cr. Total: Rs 51.23 cr #India biz."

Also Read | Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Underwent Two Months of Diction Training for Upcoming Film.

Thanking the audience for making the achievement possible Rohit shared an Instagram story that read, "Thank You India 151.23 CRS India Collections (10 Days)."

The November 5 released film has brought the box office alive after a one-and-a-half-year lull due to the COVID pandemic-led lockdown. It was originally slated to release on March 24 last year.

'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character. The previous films were front runners in terms of box office collections and viewership.

In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay has portrayed the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina has played the role of Akshay's love interest in the film.

The movie also features special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)