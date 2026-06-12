Entertainment News | Rom-com 'The Love Hypothesis' to Be out This September

Los Angeles [US], June 12 (ANI): Release date for 'The Love Hypothesis' has been locked. The project will be out on September 23.

Based on the book by Ali Hazelwood, the love story follows Olive Smith (Reinhart), a PhD candidate studying cancer and trying to find a cure, as she devises a fake dating scheme with the gruff Dr. Adam Carlsen (Bateman), whose reputation precedes him when it comes to being hard on students, as per Deadline.

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The film also features Rachel Marsh (Adults), Nicholas Duvernay (The White Lotus), Jaboukie Young-White (Companion) and Arty Froushan (Daredevil: Born Again). Marsh will play Anh, Young-White will play Malcolm, Duvernay will play Jeremy and Froushan will play Tom.

Directed by Claire Scanlon and written by Sarah Rothschild, the film is also produced by Elizabeth Cantillon and is one in a series of splashy projects hitting Prime Video in 2026, specifically in the summer and overlapping in the romance and book adaptation spheres. Lili and Tom will appear at the streamer's inaugural Obsessed Fest on June 27 alongside cast and creators of shows like Off Campus, Every Year After and many more. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)