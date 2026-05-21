Entertainment News | Ronit Roy Warns Fans About Cyber Fraud Being Carried out in His Name

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Actor Ronit Bose Roy has warned people about a cyber fraud being carried out in his name.

On Thursday, the 'Udaan' actor shared a post on Instagram and said that someone has been contacting people, especially girls, using his name. The person has also been asking for money and trying to take bookings in his name.

Also Read | 'Drishyam 3' X Review: Mohanlal Steals the Show With a Powerhouse Performance, but Jeethu Joseph's Thriller Fails To Impress Netizens.

Sharing the details of the fake number and email ID, Ronit warned people to stay careful. He also said that the "cops are coming" for the person behind it.

"WARNING!!!! It has come to my notice that someone has been using my name and reaching out to people, especially girls and asking for money. This person has been trying to take bookings in my name. The number involved is a Zangi number 3318085685 The email id being used is ronitroybookings@hotmail.com Everyone be careful. As for the perpetrator....."cops are coming for you""

Also Read | After Salman Khan, Sara Tendulkar Slams Paparazzi Over Body-Shaming Remark, Says 'You Are Disgusting' (View Post).

In the next slide, Ronit made it clear that he would never contact women on social media or ask anyone for money. He also asked people to inform him if they come across such cases.

"Please note I will never approach women on social network or otherwise. Obviously I will never ask anyone for money If y'all come across anyone like that please bring it to my notice immediately," he added.

Take a look https://www.instagram.com/p/DYmA9mmjN_u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In the caption, the actor again asked people to be careful of fake accounts and people using celebrity names to fool others.

"Be very careful of people using celebrities identities to fool people and take advantage of them. In case you come across such instances it's always a good idea to bring it to the celebrities notice. Me nor my representatives will ever reach out asking for money or for any such favors," he wrote.

On the work front, Ronit Roy will next be seen in 'Teen Kauwe'. The show is produced by Roy Kapur Films and backed by producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The series has been created by Abbas Tyrewala, while Priyanka Ghose is the director and co-creator. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)