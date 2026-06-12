Entertainment News | Roy Kapur Films Mourns Loss of Jaspal Rana, Shares That Script for His Biopic Was in Making

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Siddharth Roy Kapur's production house Roy Kapur Films mourned the loss of Indian shooter Jaspal Rana, who passed away at 49 on Friday. The production house also revealed that they were closely working with Rana for his biopic.

Roy Kapur Films, a production house, took to their Instagram handle to extend their condolences to the family of Jaspal Rana. They also paid tribute to the stalwart by remembering his legacy, saying " perhaps his greatest legacy lies beyond the medals in the countless young athletes he inspired, mentored, and shaped through his unwavering dedication to the sport he loved.

Also Read | 4EVE’s Aheye Wins Archery Gold at OLYMPOP 2026 and Her Smile Melts the Internet: Viral Video.

"We mourn the passing of Jaspal Rana, a true champion, an extraordinary coach, and one of the architects of India's sporting excellence. His achievements on the shooting range brought glory to the nation, but perhaps his greatest legacy lies beyond the medals in the countless young athletes he inspired, mentored, and shaped through his unwavering dedication to the sport he loved. Throughout his life, he embodied discipline, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, devoting himself to nurturing the next generation of Indian champions," the post read.

Siddharth Roy Kapur's production house in the emotional post also stated that the team was working closely with Rana to develop a script that would bring his story to the celluloid.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Visits Sri Mookambika Temple in Karnataka, Offers 1.6-Kg Silver Sword to Deity (Watch Video).

The post further read, "As we worked together with him on developing his incredible story for celluloid, we were deeply moved by his passion and singular commitment to helping his students realise their full potential and always being focused on the future of Indian sport. Yet beyond his achievements and dedication, what we will cherish most is his irreverence, his dry sense of humour, and his remarkable ability to keep everyone around him laughing. No matter the situation, he had us in splits with his stories, wit, and infectious spirit, bringing joy to every interaction."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZe78DnNIVd/?

One of India's most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades. He remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games.

His achievements extended well beyond the Commonwealth stage. Rana secured four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, including a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historic haul of three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games.

At the 1994 World Shooting Championships in Milan, he clinched gold while setting a record score. He also equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event with an aggregate score of 590 during the 2006 Asian Games.

Known for his grit and determination, Rana famously won three gold medals in Doha despite competing with a high fever, a feat that remains one of the most celebrated achievements in Indian shooting history.

After retiring from competition, Rana devoted himself to coaching and talent development. As a junior national coach, he identified and nurtured several future stars, including Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.

Despite a widely publicised fallout with Bhaker before the Tokyo Olympics, the two later reunited, with Rana playing a key role in her successful campaign that culminated in two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

At the time of his death, Rana was serving as India's high-performance coach for pistol events. His contributions as both champion shooter and mentor have left an enduring mark on Indian sport. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)