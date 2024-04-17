Washington [US], April 17 (ANI): In a major casting coup for Lionsgate's upcoming installment of the beloved heist-with-magicians franchise, 'Now You See Me 3', Justice Smith and Dominic Sessa have officially joined the ensemble cast.

The duo, renowned for their compelling performances, will share the screen with 'Barbie' actress Ariana Greenblatt, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith, known for his roles in 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' and 'The American Society of Magical Negroes', brings dynamic energy alongside Sessa, who garnered critical acclaim for his breakout performance in 'The Holdovers.'

Directed by Ruben Fleischer of 'Zombieworld' fame, 'Now You See Me 3' promises to delve deeper into the captivating world of illusionists and their daring exploits.

While plot details remain under wraps, fans can anticipate the return of familiar faces such as Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Isla Fisher, alongside newcomers Smith and Sessa, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Eric Warren Singer, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Mike Lesslie have penned the script for the film, which has been produced by Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman.

As anticipation builds for 'Now You See Me 3', audiences eagerly await the film's release date. (ANI)

