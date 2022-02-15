Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn's OTT debut 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness' is all set to release on March 4, and he is super excited about that.

According to him, the series, which is an Indian take on the successful British series, 'Luther', depicts a different kind of action and it would surely be a treat for his fans.

"I can't say that Rudra - The Edge of Darkness will be at par with Luther. It could be better also! When action is concerned, this show depicts a very different kind of action - it has more drama, suspense, and thrill for the audience, making it very interesting. I hope it's better than the original," Ajay shared.

He added, "My job is to entertain people. The platform doesn't matter at all. I definitely love the big screen. Now in my personal time, I watch a lot of OTT, and I love it. Post the pandemic also, it is multiplying much more. So it doesn't matter at all if you are in OTT, or on the big screen. There are so many new things to explore in both! Moreover, I had a lovely time with the entire team of Rudra. It was amazing to work with them."

'Rudra', which also features Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna, will be out on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. (ANI)

