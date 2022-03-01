Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Actors Rupert Friend and Stuart Martin have joined the cast of 'Rebel Moon', the sci-fi fantasy feature, which is being directed by Zack Snyder.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sofia Boutella is leading the ensemble that includes Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae and Ray Fisher, among others.

The story of the Netflix-backed tentpole follows a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Belisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman (Boutella) with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them make a stand.

Friend is the story's lead antagonist, a man who leads the armies and will square off against Boutella. Martin's character details are unknown but, he is also said to be villainous. Production is scheduled to begin in April and last until November.

Other than directing the Netflix project, Snyder co-wrote the script with 'Army of the Dead' co-screenwriter Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, who co-wrote '300', Snyder's adaptation of the Frank Miller comic.

Snyder is also producing with his producing partner and wife, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller via the trio's The Stone Quarry production banner. Eric Newman of Grand Electric is also producing.

Friend is coming off of his third collaboration with Wes Anderson, the filmmaker's adaptation of Roald Dahl's short story collection 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More'. The actor is widely known for starring in 'Hitman: Agent 47' as well as his season-spanning appearances in the acclaimed series 'Homeland'.

He will next be seen in Lucasfilm's Star Wars series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'.

For Martin, 'Rebel Moon' marks a reunion of sorts with Snyder. The Scottish actor starred in 'Army of Thieves', which Snyder produced and was a prequel to Snyder's own feature, 'Army of the Dead'. Martin also stars in the mystery series 'Miss Scarlet and the Duke'. (ANI)

