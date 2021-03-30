Los Angeles, Mar 30 (PTI) Hollywood star Russell Crowe has boarded the cast of Marvel Studios' much-anticipated superhero movie "Thor: Love and Thunder".

According to Deadline, Crowe will appear in an unspecified role in the upcoming fourth installment in the "Thor" franchise.

The film, directed by filmmaker-writer Taika Waititi, is currently in production in Australia.

It marks actor Chris Hemsworth's return as the titular superhero.

Actors Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson are reprising their roles of Jane Foster and Valkyrie, respectively.

Hollywood star Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan are also part of the cast.

Waititi has penned the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022. PTI

