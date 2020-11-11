Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Oscar winner Russell Crowe's "Unhinged" is all set to release on Zeeplex on November 13.

Directed by Derrick Borte, the psychological thriller follows the story of a young woman who is terrorised by a stranger following a road rage incident.

Also Read | [Exclusive] Fatima Sana Shaikh Unfazed by Being Replaced From Bhoot Police, Says ‘Until the Shoot Begins, Don’t Think You Have a Film’ (Watch Video).

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said "Unhinged" fulfils their aim of bringing quality content to viewers "through the medium of television."

"Television viewing has been part of family bonding for generation. By bringing top notch content like 'Unhinged', we want to keep that practice going on with a higher dose of entertainment," Patel said in a statement.

Also Read | Cardi B Apologises for Her Goddess Durga Look From Reebok's Shoot, Says 'Did Not Mean to Offend Anyone's Culture'.

Launched by Zee, Zeeplex is a pay-per-view service, where the audience can book their shows in advance.

"Unhinged" also stars Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P McKenzie.

The film had a theatrical release in United States in August this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)