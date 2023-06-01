Singer Sharad Sharma, best known for participating in the reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2022, said that he would love to sing for superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar one day. "I have a long way to go. I have to work hard and create a name for myself. I dream of entering Bollywood and lending my voice to songs in big films. However, I have already worked on a few web series. Also, I have a dream of doing playback singing for superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar," Sharad told ANI. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9 Winner: Jetshen Dohna Lama From Sikkim Wins the Show.

Sharad also shared his experience participating in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. "It was a memorable experience. I met many talented people there and learnt so much from them. I am forever indebted to the audience for giving me immense love during my stint in the show. I hope I always make them proud," he added.

Singer Sharad Sharma

Sharad was the second runners-up of the singing reality show.

