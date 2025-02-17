Washington DC [US], February 17 (ANI): Grammy Award winner Sabrina Carpenter dazzled the star-studded crowd at SNL's 50th Anniversary Afterparty in New York with her own renditions of classic songs from different genres, reported People.

For the event, the singer wore a white mini-dress with a fur shrug on her shoulders. According to People, Sabrina was joined on the stage by Dave Chappelle during the performance.

Carpenter appeared in good spirits as she smiled and danced on stage to the disco song before taking a moment to speak to Chappelle.

Clips shared on X by fans reveal that it wasn't the only upbeat performance Carpenter gave during the night. She also led the crowd in singing Madonna's "Like A Virgin," reported People.

"We're gonna do the last part first. I need my beautiful, incredible women on stage right now," Carpenter said before the group of actresses, including Jenna Ortega, Emma Stone, and Kristen Wiig, joined her on stage, as quoted by People.

The performance at the afterparty came after Carpenter teamed up with Paul Simon, 83, to kick off the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special with an acoustic version of the Simon & Garfunkel song "Homeward Bound."

While Simon has appeared on SNL multiple times since the 1970s, Carpenter only made her debut on the show in May 2024.

Recently, the 'Espresso' singer unveiled the deluxe edition of her album 'Short n' Sweet', featuring a highly anticipated collaboration with country icon Dolly Parton.

The deluxe edition of 'Short n' Sweet' includes fan favourites like 'Taste' and 'Espresso,' but it also features a new version of 'Please Please Please,' this time with Dolly Parton joining in on the track.

Speaking about the collaboration, Carpenter expressed her excitement, saying, "Yes, that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton... she wouldn't want me to swear but holy s--t!!!!!"

In addition to the new 'Please Please Please' remix, 'Short n' Sweet' Deluxe offers new tracks, such as '15 Minutes,' 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder,' and 'Bad Reviews,' according to E! News. (ANI)

