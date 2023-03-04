Still from the song. (Image Source/Twitter)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Amid the promotional spree across the cities in India, the makers of romantic comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' unveiled the fourth track from the movie titled 'O Bedardeya' on Saturday.

It's a sad song. In the video, the pain of heartbreak could be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's eyes and expressions. This movie marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha.

Also Read | Shania Twain Reveals She Was 'Uncontrollably Fragile' After Her Husband's Affair.

The song is composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Arijit Singh has given his voice to the song.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpXlByFJ5el/

Also Read | 63/1 After 4 Overs.

Are We Looking at an Upset for @TeluguWarriors1 Here? Because … – Latest Tweet by Ccl.

Composer Pritam shared the song on his Instagram feed. Fans rushed to the comment section and shared their heartfelt emotions on his post.

One wrote, "Kya bolu mein iss gaane ke bare mein Arijit bhai kitni baar rulaoge hume?. Another one wrote, " Another one wrote, "King of voice Arijit Singh."

Earlier the makers released the songs 'Tere Pyaar Mai', 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hain' and 'Show me the Thumka.'

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is set to release on March 8.

Shraddha will next be seen in the film 'Chaalbaaz in London' and in the 'Naagin' trilogy. Ranbir Kapoor will be performing in Sandeep Reddy Bhanga's 'Animal.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)