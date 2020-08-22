New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Saturday has announced that the full music album of 'Sadak 2' is out.

The 'Raazi' star shared the information on Twitter and shared a link, taking to many music-streaming platforms and the list of songs from the album. There are a total of eight tracks in the album.

The makers of the upcoming road thriller on August 12, dropped the official trailer of the flick and it boasts space for an emotional roller-coaster ride. The trailer shows the journey of the trio Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The film that marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 21 years continues from the plot of 'Sadak' that was released in 1991 with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead.

Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Gulshan Grover and Akshay Anand are seen playing significant roles.

The first instalment of 'Sadak' was also helmed by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Earlier on Monday, the makers of the flick had dropped the character posters of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The poster sees Dutt with tough expressions on his face as he holds a pot that has fumes coming out of it.

The poster also features actor Pooja Bhatt's picture hung up at the wall behind Dutt.

Alia Bhatt's character poster sees her standing amidst flames with a car in the background approaching towards her.

On the other hand, actor Aditya Roy Kapur is seen standing in a pleasant environment with a bag as he smiles in his character poster.

'Sadak 2' is all set to release on the online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. (ANI)

