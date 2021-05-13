Washington [US], May 13 (ANI): American actor Sadie Robertson has welcomed a baby girl with her husband Christian Huff.

According to Fox News, the 23-year-old former 'Duck Dynasty' star named her first child, Honey James.

On Wednesday (local time), the actor announced the news via Instagram.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey, the pure goodness of God," Robertson wrote.

"Story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness," she added alongside an adorable photo of her, Huff and their new bundle of joy. Robertson also shared several more snapshots of the new family of three.

As reported by Fox News, in late April, the new parents revealed the name of their first child. Robertson said she wanted to make sure her fans heard the name from her and not from "things going around."

The TV star said the word "honey" is mentioned in the Bible verse Proverbs 16:24, and reads, "Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body."

Robertson went on to explain she's "always loved" the verse.

"Its made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It's a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component," she wrote.

She also shared a moment from over two years ago in which the word "honey" became symbolic to the couple.

The duo tied the knot in November 2019. They announced that they were expecting a baby in October 2020.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," the TV personality captioned a social media picture of herself and Huff holding a sonogram at the time.

"We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can't wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life," she wrote alongside the picture.

Huff shared a similar photo with the caption, "mom & dad."

A few days after announcing her pregnancy, Robertson shared that they were expecting a girl. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)