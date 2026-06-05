Entertainment News | Sadie Sink Set to Join Upcoming TV Series Based on Jeffrey Eugenides' Novel 'The Marriage Plot'

Los Angeles [US], June 5 (ANI): 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink is all set for her next TV series; however, not a highly supernatural one this time!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will feature in and executive produce a limited series based on Jeffrey Eugenides' novel 'The Marriage Plot' at FX. Will Arbery will adapt the novel, while Hiro Murai of 'Atlanta' and 'Widow's Bay' is set to direct the show.

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"The Marriage Plot follows three recent college graduates caught in an all-consuming love triangle as they reconcile their youthful romantic aspirations with looming adulthood and make life-altering choices about love and identity," states the show's official logline, as per THR.

The original novel was published in 2011, landing on a number of best-of lists that year.

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Speaking about the project, Gina Balian, president of FX Entertainment, described it as "ambitious, character-driven storytelling."

"The Marriage Plot is a perfect fit for FX: ambitious, character-driven storytelling that offers another great opportunity to partner with exceptional artists. We look forward to building on our partnerships with Will and Hiro, both of whom are extraordinary talents with whom we are proud to work again," Balian said.

Arbery and Murai, along with Steven Prinz and Rachel Jacobs for Borderless Pictures, will executive produce, followed by Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films, Eugenides, Sink, and Carver Karaszewski and Claudia Shin for Chum Films.

Yigi Huang serves as the producer for the project.

On the work front, Sadie Sink, the actor who rose to prominence with Netflix's megahit 'Stranger Things'.

She will be next seen in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', which is due to hit theatres on July 31. (ANI)

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