Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): The much-awaited nominations for the 27th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced recently, with 'Ma Rainey`s Black Bottom,' Da 5 Bloods', 'Minari,' 'One Night in Miami' and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' featuring prominently in the nomination list.

Actor Chadwick Boseman received two posthumous nominations from the SAG Awards. Boseman, who died last August at the age of 43, was nominated not just for his lead performance in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', but also his supporting role in 'Da 5 Bloods'.

The nominees, announced on Instagram Live, differed notably from the Golden Globe nominations announced the day before.

Diverging wildly from the Golden Globes' best picture nominations, this year's SAG ensemble category is made up of the most racially inclusive set of films in the guild's history. Four of the five titles -- 'Da 5 Bloods', 'Minari', 'One Night in Miami', and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' -- feature casts led by people of colour. The fifth nominee, 'The Trial of the Chicago 7', is predominately white with a supporting performance by Black actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

One SAG ensemble snub was 'Mank', which had led all Golden Globes nominations. On the TV side, 'The Crown' and 'Schitt's Creek' each scored a leading five nominations, with 'Ozark' landing four nominations, while 'Dead to Me' earned three nods.

The nominees were announced by Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs on the SAG Awards' Instagram account. Here is the complete list of nominations:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix) Minari (A24) One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams for 'Hillbilly Elegy'Viola Davis for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'Vanessa Kirby for 'Pieces of a Woman'Frances McDormand for 'Nomadland'Carey Mulligan for 'Promising Young Woman'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed for 'Sound of Metal'Chadwick Boseman for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'Anthony Hopkinsfor 'The Father'Gary Oldman for 'Mank'Steven Yeun for 'Minari'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova for 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'Glenn Close for 'Hillbilly Elegy'Olivia Colman for 'The Father'Youn Yuh-Jung for 'Minari'Helena Zengel for 'News of the World'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Chadwick Boseman for 'Da 5 Bloods'Sacha Baron Cohen for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'Daniel Kaluuya for 'Judas and the Black Messiah'Jared Leto for 'The Little Things'Leslie Odom, Jr. for 'One Night in Miami'

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call SaulBridgertonThe CrownLovecraft CountryOzark

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to MeThe Flight AttendantThe GreatSchitt's CreekTed Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson for 'The Crown'Olivia Colman for 'The Crown'Emma Corrin for 'The Crown'Julia Garner for 'Ozark'Laura Linney for 'Ozark'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman for 'Ozark'Sterling K. Brown for 'This Is Us'Josh O'Connor for 'The Crown'Bob Odenkirk for 'Better Call Saul'Rege-Jean Page for 'Bridgerton'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate for 'Dead to Me'Linda Cardellini for Dead to Me'Kaley Cuoco for 'The Flight Attendant' Annie Murphy for 'Schitt's Creek'Catherine O'Hara for 'Schitt's Creek'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult for 'The Great'Dan Levy for 'Schitt's Creek'Eugene Levy for 'Schitt's Creek'Jason Sudeikis for 'Ted Lasso'Ramy Youssef for 'Ramy'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett for 'Mrs. America'Michaela Coel for 'I May Destroy You'Nicole Kidman for 'The Undoing'Anya Taylor-Joy for 'The Queen's Gambit'Kerry Washington for 'Little Fires Everywhere'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp for 'The Queen's Gambit'Daveed Diggs for 'Hamilton'Hugh Grant for 'The Undoing'Ethan Hawke for 'The Good Lord Bird'Mark Ruffalo for 'I Know This Much Is True'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 BloodsMulanNews of the WorldThe Trial of the Chicago 7Wonder Woman 1984

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The BoysCobra KaiLovecraft CountryThe MandalorianWestworld

The SAG Awards will be held almost three months later this year, on April 4. After getting postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to March 14, the SAGs again moved when the Grammy Awards also took that date. (ANI)

